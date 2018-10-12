NGC denying claims of exploding CNG tank caused injury to school bus driver

The National Gas Company is denying claims that it was an exploding CNG tank which caused injury to the driver of a school bus.

The company has released an of­fi­cial pho­to­graph showing the CNG tank re­mains in­tact in the school bus.

53-year-old Indra Changar is now at hospital nursing se­ri­ous in­juries to her body.

Ac­cord­ing to NGC, CNG’s Com­mu­ni­ca­tions Man­ag­er, Roger Sant says pre­lim­i­nary in­ves­ti­ga­tions have re­vealed that the “tank did not ex­plode”.

He says there was an in­ci­dent but the CNG stor­age tank did not ex­plode.

Mr. Sant is today reported as saying an article which quoted one of Ms. Changar’s rel­a­tives as saying the tech­ni­cian, who in­stalled the CNG tank is NGC-ap­proved was incorrect.

He says nei­ther NGC nor NGC, CNG or any­one else oth­er than the Min­istry of En­er­gy and En­er­gy Indus­tries ap­proves con­vert­ers.

The incident involving Ms. Changar occurred on Sep­tem­ber 21st, at about 5 am.

She opened the door to the bus outside her Munroe Road home when there was an explosion which pitched her against a wall.

It is said her body was on fire when she regained consciousness.

Ms. Changar had filled up the tank on the night of Sep­tem­ber 20th be­fore park­ing it in the garage area of her home.