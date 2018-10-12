NGC denying claims of exploding CNG tank caused injury to school bus driver

The National Gas Company is denying claims that it was an exploding CNG tank which caused injury to the driver of a school bus.
The company has released an official photograph showing the CNG tank remains intact in the school bus.
53-year-old Indra Changar is now at hospital nursing serious injuries to her body.
According to NGC, CNG’s Communications Manager, Roger Sant says preliminary investigations have revealed that the “tank did not explode”.
He says there was an incident but the CNG storage tank did not explode.
Mr. Sant is today reported as saying an article which quoted one of Ms. Changar’s relatives as saying the technician, who installed the CNG tank is NGC-approved was incorrect.
He says neither NGC nor NGC, CNG or anyone else other than the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries approves converters.
The incident involving Ms. Changar occurred on September 21st, at about 5 am.
She opened the door to the bus outside her Munroe Road home when there was an explosion which pitched her against a wall.
It is said her body was on fire when she regained consciousness.
Ms. Changar had filled up the tank on the night of September 20th before parking it in the garage area of her home.
