I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Barbados Prime Minister says its time to slash massive Food Importation Bill

Posted on October 12, 2018 by newscenter5
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley

Prime Minister Mia Mottley says it is time for the region to slash significantly its massive Food Importation Bill.

 

Ms. Mottley is proposing cuts over the coming years.

 

She says the region cannot afford to play with food  security given the vulnerability it faces from natural disasters.

 

Prime Minister Mottley finds it unacceptable that the region has been spending  four billion U.S. dollars every year on importing food.

 

The Prime Minister was speaking at the start of the Caribbean Week of Agriculture in Barbados yesterday.

This entry was posted in News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *