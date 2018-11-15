I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Terminated Petrotrin workers to get extra $50,000 on severance pay package

Posted on November 15, 2018 by newscenter5

5b0e18843312e.imageTerminated Petrotrin workers will recieve an extra $50,000 on their severance pay package.

 

The revealation in the parliament by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last night.

 

Dr. Rowley was making his contribution to a bill aimed at vesting the company’s assets into successor firms.

 

He pointed out that the change will cost the government extra.

 

The Prime Minister noted that a number of families will be far better off and older workers near retirement will get an earlier retreat.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *