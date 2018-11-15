Terminated Petrotrin workers to get extra $50,000 on severance pay package

Terminated Petrotrin workers will recieve an extra $50,000 on their severance pay package.

The revealation in the parliament by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last night.

Dr. Rowley was making his contribution to a bill aimed at vesting the company’s assets into successor firms.

He pointed out that the change will cost the government extra.

The Prime Minister noted that a number of families will be far better off and older workers near retirement will get an earlier retreat.