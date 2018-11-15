Several communities under water

Several communities in east of the country are reported to be under water.

The country work up to heavy showers and gusty winds this morning.

Earlier today Duty Meteorologist Akiel Nancoo warned of more adverse weather but assured the conditions would not be severe.

The rains have already drenched several communities…a few of them in Sangre Grande.

this morning regional chairman for the area Terry Rondon listed some of the ares under water.

Three weeks ago the same areas were devastated by flood waters.

Chairman Rondon said his councillors are taking no chances.

Chairman Rondon was speaking with Newscentre 5 earlier today.