Business man who was shot on the Beetham Highway is said to be fighting for his life

Business man Dwayne King is said to be fighting for his life.
40-year-old Mr. King of Waterhole Cocorite, was seated in a silver Tiida motor car on Beetham Highway yesterday morning when another vehicle pulled up along side him and the occupants within opened fire.
The shooting took place on the west bound lane of the highway near the Waste-Water Treatment Plant.
Police had earlier confirmed that Mr. King passed away at hospital but his father trade unionist Micheal Annisette says his son is alive.
Mr. Annisette in a brief telephone conversation said doctors and nurses have been working all night on his son and they have some major work still to do.
Yesterday the trade unionist told the Newsday the men who attacked his son are misguided and ill advised.
Mr. Annisette also said the assailants were misguided people, who allow others to instill certain values in them.
the trade unionist further noted that the criminal elements are not independent thinkers and have been influenced by people.
Mr. Annisette, like the police confirmed that the attack was gang related and there must be a way to address the root cause.
He added that his son’s attack has resolved in his mind the need to stand up and speak out against crime.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.