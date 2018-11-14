Business man who was shot on the Beetham Highway is said to be fighting for his life

Business man Dwayne King is said to be fighting for his life.

40-year-old Mr. King of Waterhole Cocorite, was seated in a silver Tiida motor car on Beetham Highway yesterday morning when another vehicle pulled up along side him and the occupants within opened fire.

The shooting took place on the west bound lane of the highway near the Waste-Water Treatment Plant.

Police had earlier confirmed that Mr. King passed away at hospital but his father trade unionist Micheal Annisette says his son is alive.

Mr. Annisette in a brief telephone conversation said doctors and nurses have been working all night on his son and they have some major work still to do.

Yesterday the trade unionist told the Newsday the men who attacked his son are misguided and ill advised.

Mr. Annisette also said the assailants were misguided people, who allow others to instill certain values in them.

the trade unionist further noted that the criminal elements are not independent thinkers and have been influenced by people.

Mr. Annisette, like the police confirmed that the attack was gang related and there must be a way to address the root cause.

He added that his son’s attack has resolved in his mind the need to stand up and speak out against crime.