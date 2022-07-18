Temporary measures instituted at damaged North Coast Road

The North Coast Road damaged by heavy rains and landslides should be re-opened to traffic this morning.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says the 2 lanes of the road will be functioning.
He says it is a temporary fix.
Yesterday Minister Sinanan said after an assessment was done, a decision was made not to construct a Bailey bridge in the area.
He said it would have been on a bend and that would have been a challenge.
The damage occurred between the Maracas Lookout and the Maracas Bay.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error