Temporary measures instituted at damaged North Coast Road

Posted on July 18, 2022 by admin

The North Coast Road damaged by heavy rains and landslides should be re-opened to traffic this morning.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says the 2 lanes of the road will be functioning.

He says it is a temporary fix.

Yesterday Minister Sinanan said after an assessment was done, a decision was made not to construct a Bailey bridge in the area.

He said it would have been on a bend and that would have been a challenge.

The damage occurred between the Maracas Lookout and the Maracas Bay.

