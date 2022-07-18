8 persons in custody including minors after police exercise over the weekend

Eight persons including 2 minors are now in custody.

A statement from the police service says officers were on mobile patrol along Caratal Road, Gasparillo, around 12:30pm, on Sunday when they stopped a white Kia Rio motor vehicle with 3 male occupants.

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding 1 pistol between the 2 front seats.

A 17-year-old and 15-year-old, both of San Juan, were taken into custody.

On Saturday officers of the Southern Division, conducted an exercise between 3pm and 9pm, in the Tableland, Princes Town district.

They executed several search warrants and arrested 5 persons.

Among those detained were a 50-year-old man of New Grant for possession of 1 pistol loaded with a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition, a 22-year-old man of Williamsville for possession of a quantity of marijuana and 15 marijuana plants, a 45-year-old man of Piparo for possession of apparatus and 25-year-old and a 54-year-old, both also of Piparo for possession of cocaine.