Separate gun crimes claim the lives of a businessman and Venezuelan national

The police are now investigating the killings of a wholesale shop-owner and a Venezuelan national.

They both occurred in Arima and Curepe.

In the latest incident the victim has been identified as Luke Dalipsingh.

He was at his business place on Quesnel Street in Arima when he was shot at around 10:45am yesterday.

Thirty-eight year old Mr. Dalipsingh collapsed and died at the scene.

And Curepe was the scene of the early morning killing of Venezuelan national Mayerlin Cerrano.

She was 23-years-old.

Ms. Cerrano and 3 friends were walking along Evans Street when they were approached by a group of men.

All 4 were shot.

Police were called to the scene and the 4 wounded friends were taken to hospital where Ms. Cerrano died while undergoing treatment.