Acting Commissioner says the country needs to get to the root of the crime problem and work together to solve it

Posted on July 18, 2022 by admin
Acting Commissioner of Police Mac Donald Jacob

Acting Commissioner of Police Mac Donald Jacob presents statistics showing the number of violent incidents in the country is high.

Acting Commissioner Jacob also said there is a problem in this country as it relates to violent crime and all institutions have a part to play in its reduction.

Mr. Jacob said the country needs to get to the root cause of the crime problem and work collectively to solve it.

