Commission of Enquiry for tragic accident at Paria Fuel request statements about incident from the public

The Commission of Enquiry into the tragic accident at Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited has requested statements about the incident from members of the public.

In a full-page advertisement in the newspapers yesterday, the Commission, which is now chaired by Jerome Lynch, QC, has invited written statements and any supporting documents relevant to the Commission’s terms of references.

On February 25th, a 30-inch pipeline at Paria’s Berth #6 sucked in 4 divers—Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali, Rishi Nagassar and Yusuf Henry.

A 5th diver, Christopher Boodram, was rescued the same day the incident occurred.

The bodies of the other 4 divers were eventually removed from the pipeline on February 28.

The divers all worked for LCMS Ltd, which was contracted to do the works by Paria.

According to the requests for statements issued by the Commission, members of the public must submit written statements with copies of any relevant documents together with their names and other pertinent information.

It added, that the Commission will examine the information submitted and will make a determination as to whether or not the person submitting the information will be required to give evidence before the Commission.

The closing date for statements to be submitted is Friday, August 12th at 4pm.

The first hearing of the Commission of Enquiry is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7th.

In the full-page ad, the Commission noted that it is prepared to sit some evenings to ensure the participation of the families of the divers and members of the public.