In Jamaica …health authorities want help to locate taxi driver who transported first Monkey Pox patient

The health authorities in Clarendon Jamaica are appealing to the public to help them locate the taxi operator who transported the first Monkey Pox patient from the May Pen Hospital to a home in the parish.

According to the Medical Officer of Health, for the parish, Dr. Kimberley Scarlett Campbell, the patient who continues to receive treatment for the contagious virus, is not cooperating with them to identify the taxi driver.

The senior health official says measures have been put in place to secure the patient from leaving the hospital again, without permission.

Dr. Scarlett Campbell is also giving a stern warning to the hospital administrators.

She says they must ensure that no other patient who poses a threat to public health is allowed to enter the public space, when they should be quarantined.

Dr. Campbell was addressing the Clarendon Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting last Friday.