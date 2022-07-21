I955 FM


Gun crime in San Juan leaves a teen dead

July 21, 2022

A teenager is shot and killed in San Juan.

Up to news time his name was not released but the authorities say he was 16-years-old.

Reports say the incident took place at Sunshine Avenue at around 9:30 last night.

Newscenter 5 understands the young man was said to be liming among a group of friends when gunshots rang out.

Checks later revealed the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he died while under going emergency treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

