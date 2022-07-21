Fully decomposed body found in La Brea

A fully decomposed body is discovered in La Brea.

Newscenter 5 understands, the corpse was found near the Labidco Jetty yesterday afternoon.

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, police service and a District Medical Officer visited the scene.

The body was ordered removed at around 4pm.

Up to the time of the newscast the body was not identified and the gender could not be verified.

Investigations are underway.