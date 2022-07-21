HDC home owners not paying their mortgages

Housing Minister Camille Robinson Regis

Tenants of the Housing Development Corporation owe over 1 billion dollars in mortgages.

Housing Minister Camille Robinson Regis unveiled the debts at the launch of the updated Online Portal Housing Application Fulfillment system yesterday.

Minister Robinson Regis explained the impact of the arrears as it relates to HDC’s contractors and suppliers.

Further the Minister linked much needed repairs to the debts owed.

She also revealed that there are over 193,000 housing applications in the system.