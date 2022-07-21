I955 FM


HDC home owners not paying their mortgages

Posted on July 21, 2022 by admin
Housing Minister Camille Robinson Regis

Tenants of the Housing Development Corporation owe over 1 billion dollars in mortgages.

Housing Minister Camille Robinson Regis unveiled the debts at the launch of the updated Online Portal Housing Application Fulfillment system yesterday.

Minister Robinson Regis explained the impact of the arrears as it relates to HDC’s contractors and suppliers.

Further the Minister linked much needed repairs to the debts owed.

She also revealed that there are over 193,000 housing applications in the system.

