No more masks but the Archbishop of Port of Spain makes an appeal to the public

The Archbishop of Port of Spain calls on members of the public to continue using masks in the interest of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The mask mandate has come to an end.

But during mass yesterday Archbishop Jason Gordon made an appeal.

Archbishop Gordon also urged people to do the right thing.

On the first day of the lifting of the mask mandate, there were no deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health recorded 43 new positive cases of the virus.

The overall infections since the start of the pandemic are now 169,180.

The death toll is 4,038.

The number of active cases in the country is 6,101.

One hundred and two patients are hospitalised and 5,999 are in home isolation.

Meanwhile health authorities are urging people to take personal responsibility now that the mask mandate has ended.

The State mandated the wearing of masks or face coverings in public on August 31st, 2020.

The measure was implemented to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The public health measure was lifted at midnight on Sunday.

Earlier, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the country’s epidemiological profile looks good enough to remove the mandate.

However he said the measure remains in effect for all health facilities.