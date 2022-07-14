Health Minister advises the public to engage in self-preservation

Minister of Health Terrance Deylasingh

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is advising members of the public to engage in self-preservation, as the country draws nearer to ending its mask mandate.

Sunday July 17th is last day for mandatory mask wearing.

However, Minister Deyalsingh says persons visiting health institutions will need to cover their faces.

Addressing the COVID -19 media briefing yesterday Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram outlined the areas where mask wearing will be encouraged.

He cautioned vulnerable groups to consider continued use of facemasks.

The CMO noted that wearing masks in these settings is voluntary.