Health officials detect 2 cases of Omicron sub variant locally

Trinidad and Tobago records at least 2 cases of the Omicron sub variants BA-4 and BA-5

They are said to be very potent and fight against immunity.

The country’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Roshan Parasram yesterday said the confirmed cases were found within a week of each other.

Nevertheless Dr. Parasram is insisting the plan to scrap the mask mandate this coming weekend remains.

He sees no need to withdraw the plan.

The CMO told a news conference after Sunday people have to take full responsibility for preventing infection.