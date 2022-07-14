Suspect held in hit and run that claimed the life of journalist Anthony Harris

Guardian Media Photographer Anthony Harris

The man believed to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident, which claimed the life of Guardian Media Photographer Anthony Harris, has been found.

Reports say officers were able to identify the number of the vehicle and the name owner it was registered to from the licensing authority.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning, Public Information Officer of the TTPS Inspector Sheridan Hill said the owner is in custody.

Reports say while officers received new footage of the incident, since the original CCTV footage was very poor, they were, in fact, able to use the testimony of eyewitnesses to identify the vehicle number and the suspect.

Mr. Harris was cycling around the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain last Saturday when the driver of a white car ploughed into him and fled the scene.

He died on Sunday morning at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.