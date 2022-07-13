Contaminated Haagen Daz Vanilla Ice Cream being removed from shelves

There is assurance from the Supermarkets Association that its members are removing contaminated Haagen Daz Vanilla Ice Cream from all sale and distribution points

On Monday the Ministry of Health said trace amounts of Ethylene Oxide has been found in this particular flavour of the product.

The Ministry said all sizes are being recalled and it is advising the public to avoid buying and consuming Haagen Daz Vanilla Ice Cream.

Yesterday President of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee said his they are on top of the issue.

He said the product is being taken off the shelves.

Mr. Diptee also told consumers who purchased the ice cream they can visit the relevant establishment and return the item.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Diptee said product recalls are nothing new.

The Ministry has said Ethylene Oxide is classified under the Pesticides and Toxic Industrial Chemical Act and Regulations as a toxic chemical.

According to the Ministry while there is no immediate risk to contamination with low levels of the chemical, long-term exposure may lead to health issues.

The Ministry of Health said it is working closely with the local distributor and consumers can also contact the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division for additional information.