Archbishop of Port of Spain says many ills are plaguing this country

Posted on July 13, 2022 by admin
Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon

The Archbishop of Port of Spain says Trinidad and Tobago is critically wounded by constant beatings and abuse.

Archbishop Jason Gordon laments what he sees as the many ills plaguing the republic.

He says the country is lying at the side of the road badly beaten and near dead.

He called on the church to help.

The Archbishop’s pleas came during last Sunday’s mass at the Living Water Community on Frederick Street in Port of Spain.

