Police investigate 3 more murders

The police are investigating 3 more killings.

The latest victim is 39-year-old Windsor Mongroo.

He was shot dead in Sangre Grande yesterday morning.

Mr. Mongroo was from Picton Road Extension.

He was found dead in a parked vehicle slumped on the steering wheel.

Outside the vehicle police found spent shells.

And the investigations continue into the killing of 2 friends in Gasparillo.

The men are Joshua Williams and Anand Mahabir.

Their killings occurred on Monday night.

Joshua Williams was 36-years-old and Anand Mahabir was 39.

They were construction labourers from Diamond Village near San Fernando.

Reports say they were shot several times at 1st Street, Harmony Hall.