Police investigate 3 more murders

The police are investigating 3 more killings.
The latest victim is 39-year-old Windsor Mongroo.
He was shot dead in Sangre Grande yesterday morning.
Mr. Mongroo was from Picton Road Extension.
He was found dead in a parked vehicle slumped on the steering wheel.
Outside the vehicle police found spent shells.
And the investigations continue into the killing of 2 friends in Gasparillo.
The men are Joshua Williams and Anand Mahabir.
Their killings occurred on Monday night.
Joshua Williams was 36-years-old and Anand Mahabir was 39.
They were construction labourers from Diamond Village near San Fernando.
Reports say they were shot several times at 1st Street, Harmony Hall.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error