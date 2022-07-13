17-year-old Leonardo Williams remembered as he is laid to rest

17-year-old Leonardo Williams shot and killed by police is valid to rest

Three days after he was shot dead by police in Port of Spain, 17-year-old Leonardo Williams is laid to rest.

Yesterday scores of friends and relatives showed up to say their final goodbyes to the Beetham Gardens teenager.

He along with 22-year-old Fabien Richards and 16-year-old Isaiah Roberts were shot while in a vehicle in downtown Port of Spain last Saturday.

At the funeral service a vendor and friend of Leonardo Williams, Roslyn Cain called on parents to look after their children.

Three of Leonardo’s schoolmates remembered him as a motivator.

Police have said the vehicle in which the 3 were killed was reported stolen.

They said the occupants of the car shot at them.

Relatives and others in the community are accusing the police of using excessive force.

An investigation has started and the officers involved in the incident have been pulled off active duty.