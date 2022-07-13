Police swoop down on St. Dominic’s Children’s Home

The police service makes a surprise visit to the St. Dominic’s Children’s Home in Belmont.

Officers of the Child Protection Unit went to the facility to gather evidence as investigations into allegations of abuse continue.

Four police vehicles went to the home located at Belmont Circular Road yesterday.

The visit comes 2 months after Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley called on the Acting Commissioner of Police to probe the allegations made in a report done by a team lead by Dr. Robert Sabga.

Dr. Sabga said there was sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the children’s home.

The 25-year-old report which was completed and commissioned by a 9 member team was never laid in Parliament and detailed systematic abuse at various children’s institutions.

The 1997 report gained popularity after another report into children’s homes led by Justice Judith Jones was laid in Parliament on April 29th, 2022.

The St. Jude’s and St. Dominic’s Children’s Homes are some of 12 under the purview of the Roman Catholic Church.

Since the report was made public Archbishop Jason Gordon ordered an investigation into the allegations of child abuse at the children’s home.

In May, the head of the Special Victims and Department, Woman Supt. Claire Guy Alleyne called on victims to come forward as the unit spearheaded the investigations.