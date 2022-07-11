14-year-old boy dead after steel gate fell on him

Fourteen-year-old Jameel Ali is dead after a steel gate at his Aranguez home fell on him.

It is reported Jameel was trying to close the gate yesterday morning when it fell hitting him in the head.

He and his father Rishard Ali had just returned from Felicity.

Jameel was a student of Vishnu Boy’s Hindu College.

The tragedy occurred at Jaggessar Street, Aranguez at around 10:30am.

His father and mother were in a state of shock when visited by members of the media yesterday.

Mr. Ali, who is a gardener, said all his hard work was to provide adequately for his teenage son.

Jameel was Mr. Ali’s only son.

After the accident, the boy was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.