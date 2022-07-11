Police investigate shooting and death of 16-year-old boy in Maraval

Police are now investigating the shooting in Maraval, which led to the death of a 16-year-old boy.

He is Caleb Martineau.

He was from Morne Coco Road, Le Platte Village, Maraval.

He and 2 others were shot on Saturday night.

Caleb was at the time celebrating his birthday.

The other 2 wounded during the incident are 18-year-old Laurenzo Pereira and 35-year-old Ric Toussaint.

The 3 males were liming at back street when a masked man approached and opened fire at around 11:30pm.

Caleb was hit on the right side of his head.

The other 2 were shot in the neck and upper back.

Caleb was pronounced dead at hospital.