Police investigate shooting and death of 16-year-old boy in Maraval

Police are now investigating the shooting in Maraval, which led to the death of a 16-year-old boy.
He is Caleb Martineau.
He was from Morne Coco Road, Le Platte Village, Maraval.
He and 2 others were shot on Saturday night.
Caleb was at the time celebrating his birthday.
The other 2 wounded during the incident are 18-year-old Laurenzo Pereira and 35-year-old Ric Toussaint.
The 3 males were liming at back street when a masked man approached and opened fire at around 11:30pm.
Caleb was hit on the right side of his head.
The other 2 were shot in the neck and upper back.
Caleb was pronounced dead at hospital.
