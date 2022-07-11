National Security Minister challenged by UNC to provide proof on paid protests claim

An Opposition Member of Parliament calls on the National Security Minister to bring forward what he claims he knows about recent protests.
Last week, Minister Fitzgerald Hinds suggested that the demonstrations were planned and paid for.
Naparima MP Rodney Charles yesterday dismissed the claim of the Minister.
He slammed the government for its inability to successfully deal with the crime situation in the country.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error