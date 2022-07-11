I955 FM


National Security Minister challenged by UNC to provide proof on paid protests claim

Naparima MP Rodney Charles

An Opposition Member of Parliament calls on the National Security Minister to bring forward what he claims he knows about recent protests.

Last week, Minister Fitzgerald Hinds suggested that the demonstrations were planned and paid for.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles yesterday dismissed the claim of the Minister.

He slammed the government for its inability to successfully deal with the crime situation in the country.

