An appeal for justice from the sister of a man killed by police

The sister of one of the 3 young men shot and killed by the police, cries out for justice.

One week ago Fabien Richards, Niko Williams and 17-year-old Isaiah Roberts were killed.

Police have said they were pursuing a stolen vehicle in Diego Martin west of Port of Spain, which was carrying 6 males.

The car crashed when it reached Port of Spain.

Two people were shot dead in the back seat; one in the passenger seat and a fourth was wounded by officers.

Last weekend, Esoma Richards said the police unjustly killed her 22-year-old brother.

She called out to Acting Police Commissioner Mcdonald Jacob.

Mr. Jacob has said the officers involved have been removed from active duty.

But that’s not good enough for the Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Watson Duke.

He too appealed to the Acting Commissioner.

Mr. Duke visited the Richards family in Beetham Gardens.

The shooting of the 3 led to mass protests in east Port of Spain last week.

Several people were arrested during that demonstration.