Citizens to unmask on July 17th

Minister of Health Terrance Deylasingh

The mandatory wearing of masks will be no more as of July 17th.

But the government says there will still be some restrictions.

In making the announcement Minister of Health Terrance Deylasingh said the framework is yet to be finalised.

Last Saturday Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley hinted that mask wearing would soon be optional.

At the COVID-19 media briefing yesterday Minister Deyalsingh said his Ministry intends to recommend 4 groups of vulnerable people whom they believe should continue wearing masks.

Meanwhile epidemiologist, Dr. Avery Hinds disclosed that the COVID -19 infections are slowing.

Dr. Hinds delivered the encouraging news yesterday.

And Trinidad and Tobago records 2 more deaths due to COVID-19.

This now brings the total number of deaths to 4,020.

The deceased are 2 elderly men with comorbidities.

In its latest update the Ministry of Health says there are also 122 new cases of the virus, bringing the total active positive cases to 6,185.

It says 96 persons are at hospital in relation to COVID-19.