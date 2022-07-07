The Bail Amendment Bill fails in the Upper House.

The Bill was defeated yesterday by 1 vote.

Government sought to have a continuation of the 2019 Bail Bill in which there would be no bail for 120 days to repeat offenders.

The committee of a whole without amendments considered the 3 clauses.

But, when it came to the division, Opposition and some members of the independent benches voted no.

One independent abstained while Anthony Viera was not present in the Senate.

The Attorney General then asked for the Bill to be read a 3rd time and passed.

However when it went to the division, government failed to get the nod.

Earlier Senator Jyanti Lutchmedial described the Bail Amendment Bill, as a mockery of the constitution and the law.

Senator Lutchmedial predicted a slue of appeals, as bail is a core function of the Judiciary and not the Parliament.

In his response National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds described the Bill as a remedy to treat with repeat offenders including murderers, kidnappers rapists and others.

He accused the Opposition of being emotional and partisan when it comes to crime.

He questioned why the Opposition would not support such a measure.

Minister Hinds said the country is in perilous times.