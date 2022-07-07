Case involving Dereck Ramsamooj is brought up at CARICOM summit

CARICOM Heads Summit 2022

The issue involving Trinidad and Tobago based political analyst, Derek Ramsamooj has been raised again at the CARICOM Heads Summit.

Derek Ramsamooj was taken into custody in Suriname in October 2020.

The authorities also seized his passport.

The police told Sixty-year-old Mr. Ramsamooj they only wanted a statement from him to support an enquiry into operations of the Surinamese Post Savings Bank.

At a news conference on Tuesday new CARICOM chairman, Suriname’s President Chan-Drika-Persad Santokhi said Mr. Ramsamooj’s matter is before the court.

Following a question from CMC’s Peter Richards, President Santokhi said interference in the matter is dangerous.

Ramsamooj had conducted for the SPSB, at their request, existing customer and potential customer surveys, as well as bank employee surveys.

He also conducted 2-country risk ­assessments of Suriname in his ­capacity as an analyst and researcher.

The financial institution paid for the activities.

Last month, Mr. Ramsamooj a “diabetic,” which has been pleading to be allowed to leave the country to seek medical treatment overseas, was rushed by ambulance to a hospital “with a high fever and severe headache”.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has hinted at the possibility of the matter going before the Caribbean Court of Justice.