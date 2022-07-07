3 people held after fatal police shooting in Port of Spain are released

Three persons, detained after last Saturday’s police-involved fatal shooting, are released pending further investigation.

A release from the TTPS says they were interviewed and statements recorded during the course of Saturday and Tuesday by lead investigator, AG Senior Superintendent of Police Port-of-Spain division, Neil Brandon-John.

According to police reports, at 3am on Saturday officers of the Western Division, responding to a report of motor vehicle larceny, attempted to intercept a white Aqua motor vehicle with 6 occupants in the Port-of-Spain district.

During the chase, the vehicle proceeded to turn south along Chacon Street but crashed into a wall in the vicinity of a commercial bank along Independence Square.

Officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch who also joined the pursuit allegedly came under fire from the occupants of the vehicle and in keeping with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s use of force policy returned fire in the direction of the occupants.

Three of the occupants, 16-year-old Isaiah Roberts, of Laventille, 17-year-old Leonardo Brandon Williams, of Beetham Gardens, and 22-year-old Fabian Richards, of El Socorro, were hit and died on the scene, while a fourth was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say a Smith and Wesson Pistol was found in the vehicle.

Enquiries are ongoing.