Eastern Regional Health Authority says its HIV testing drive was a success

Eastern Regional Health Authority

The Eastern Regional Health Authority says over 255 persons respond to its HIV testing drive.

The ERHA says it conducted tests for the virus during the HIV Awareness Campaign held in observance of regional HIV testing day.

It says during the period June 1-30, it collaborated with key stakeholders to host activities to provide easy access to testing for vulnerable groups.

Among them the HIV and AIDS Coordinating Unit, Ministry of Sports & Community Development; office of the Member of Parliament for Toco/Sangre Grande; CEPEP and community groups.

The authority says by increasing HIV testing, Trinidad and Tobago is accelerating action to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 goals by 2030.

Diagnose 95% of HIV- positive individuals, provide anti-retro-viral therapy for 95% of those diagnosed and achieve viral suppressions for 95% of those treated by 2030.

The ERHA says it conducted 25 open day testing sessions at key locations on scheduled dates.

Seventy-one HIV self-testing kits were also distributed thereby increasing the number of persons who are now aware of their status.