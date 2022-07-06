Public assistance needed in finding 68-year-old man

Ulric Kirton

The public’s assistance is being sought in finding missing person, 68-year-old, Ulric Kirton.

Mr. Kirton hails from Leander Lane, Corinth Hills, San Fernando, and was last seen at 11am on July 2nd, wearing a pair of white jeans, a blue t-shirt, and a pair of green shoes.

A TTPS release says Mr. Kirton was reported missing to the Ste. Madeline Police Station on Monday.

He is of African descent, 6 feet, tall, slim built with a brown complexion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ulric Kirton is asked to call the Ste. Madeline Police Station at 653-1023 or 800-TIPS.