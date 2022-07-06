Debate on Bail Bill continues in the senate this morning

Debate on the Bail Amendment Bill continues in the Senate today.

And the Opposition Leader puts the government on notice; there will be no support from the Opposition bench.

In the Senate the legislation got no support from the Opposition or the independent bench.

All but one Independent Senator rejected the Bill.

At the Monday night forum, Political Leader of the United National Congress Kamla Persad Bissessar said the Bill would be rejected again.

She called on the independent bench to do the same.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the government promises a reduction in crime with the passage of the Bill but the legislation is in place now and yet crime continues to escalate.

The Bill goes back to the Upper House this morning.