Teenager has confessed to shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

The teenager accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school on Wednesday has confessed to the shooting.
According to a court document Nikolas Cruz, 19, said he arrived on campus and began shooting students before abandoning his weapon and escaping.
He has appeared in court charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.
The FBI has admitted it received a tip-off about him last year.
The attack, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is the deadliest US school shooting since 2012.
Mr. Cruz stated that he was the gunman who entered the school campus armed with an AR-15 and began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on the school grounds.
He said he was carrying extra ammunition in a black duffel bag and backpack.
Mr. Cruz then discarded his weapon in an attempt to blend in and escape.
He was reportedly able to flee the scene undetected before entering a Walmart and then a Mcdonald’s, and was eventually spotted by police and arrested one hour after the attack.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.