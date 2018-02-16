Minister Edmond Dillon assures the Muslim community that Muslims are not being targeted for alleged Carnival terror plot

Five of the thirteen people detained by the police over the alleged Carnival terror plot have been released.

The father of one of those released is now threatening legal action against the State.

Shamoon Mohammed says he will be suing the government for violating the constitutional rights of his son Tariq Mohammed.

Tariq Mohammed was arrested last week Thursday.

On Wednesday this week he along with four others were released.

According to an Express Newspaper report today, Shamoon Mohammed is quoted as saying that he intends to seek legal advice for damages to their home, the assault of his son and damage to the family’s name.

Mr. Mohammed, a radio personality, said he was glad his son was back home, but respected the authorities for trying to keep the country safe.

Meanwhile the Minister of National Security meets with Muslim groups who believe the arrests were unfair.

However, Minister Edmund Dillion assured them Muslims are not being targeted.

The meeting was held yesterday.