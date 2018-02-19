Police yet to identify woman who was run over by a car on the Solomon Hochoy Highway

Police are yet to identify a woman run over by a car in an accident along the Solomon Hochoy Highway.
The accident occurred at about 10.30 pm on Friday.
Eyewitnesses reported they saw the woman walking on the white line in the middle of the road moments before the fatal crash.
Reports say several drivers were forced to swerve so as to prevent from hitting her.
Reports are the driver of a silver Nissan Tiida car was heading north and, nearing the Tarouba Flyover, when the woman ran across from the right of the lane into the car.
She died on the spot.
The victim was said to be wearing a black t-shirt and black underwear.
She appeared to be in her early 50s, of African descent, slim built and about five feet, five inches in height.
The driver contacted police who arrived minutes later.
they found no form of identification for her
The body remains at the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.
Mon Repos police believe she was not from the district and are calling on anyone with information of her identity to come forward.
