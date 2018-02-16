Former Minister of Culture and the Arts says having a separate Carnival in Tobago is a viable proposition

Former Minister of Culture and the Arts Winston Gypsy Peters maintains having a separate Carnival in Tobago at another time of year is a viable proposition.

The idea was first raised at the start of Peoples Partnership regime’s tenure in 2010.

Speaking on the i 95.5 fm Afternoon Drive program yesterday the former MP again said it makes economic sense.

Mr. Peters said there is money to be made and the economy to be considered.

At the time Chief Secretary Orville London urged then Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Minister Peters to desist from making any statement or taking action to undermine the integrity of the process to determine whether there should be an October Carnival in Tobago.