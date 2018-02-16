I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Absenteeism rate of police officers over Carnival period stood at 16 percent

Posted on February 16, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-16The absenteeism rate of police officers over the Carnival period stood at 16 percent.

 

While the Police Service confirms the figure, it says it is an improvement from last year’s turnout.

 

Delivering a Police Service report on Carnival yesterday the Gold Commander in charge of operations DCP Deodat Dulalchan said he was happy with the number of officers that showed up for work.

 

DCP Dulalchan said this did not affect the work of the police as the TTPS’s back up plan came into effect.

 

On Wednesday head of the Police Social and Welfare Association Inspector Michael Seales said there was need for change in the way officers are rostered to work during the Carnival period.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *