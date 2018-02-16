Prisons Commissioner vows to remove cell phones from jails in T&T

The Prisons Commissioner vows to remove cellular phones from jails in Trinidad and Tobago.
This after the Prison Officers’ Association confirmed at least one of its members was hurt in an incident involving an inmate at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.
Reports are saying there was an altercation between two prison officers and an inmate at the cell block area at the facility yesterday.
Prison Officers’ Association secretary Gerard Gordon confirmed that the fracas occurred between a high risk prisoner and two officers.
But Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson would only confirm one casualty.
On his correction programme on i95.5 fm yesterday afternoon Mr. Gordon said the names of those involved in the incident are deliberately being withheld due to security reasons.
Meanwhile Commissioner Wilson assures he intends to rid the prisons of celullar phones.
Newscentre 5 understands one officer has since been treated and discharged.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.