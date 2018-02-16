Prisons Commissioner vows to remove cell phones from jails in T&T

The Prisons Commissioner vows to remove cellular phones from jails in Trinidad and Tobago.

This after the Prison Officers’ Association confirmed at least one of its members was hurt in an incident involving an inmate at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

Reports are saying there was an altercation between two prison officers and an inmate at the cell block area at the facility yesterday.

Prison Officers’ Association secretary Gerard Gordon confirmed that the fracas occurred between a high risk prisoner and two officers.

But Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson would only confirm one casualty.

On his correction programme on i95.5 fm yesterday afternoon Mr. Gordon said the names of those involved in the incident are deliberately being withheld due to security reasons.

Meanwhile Commissioner Wilson assures he intends to rid the prisons of celullar phones.

Newscentre 5 understands one officer has since been treated and discharged.