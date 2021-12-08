Teenage boy among 22 new COVID related deaths

A teenager is among the latest number of persons to die from COVID-19.

The latest update from the Ministry of Health says there were 22 more deaths today, and 666 new infections.

There are now a total of 2,303 deaths to date.

The country’s active caseload now stands at 12,902.

The Ministry says the deceased were 6 elderly males, 6 elderly females, 4 middle-aged males, 5 middle-aged females and 1 teenage male.

It says 11 of the deceased, including the teenager, had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cancer, heart disease, thyroid disease, or downs syndrome.

Another 4 persons had 1 comorbidity, while 7 persons had no known comorbidities.