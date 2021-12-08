I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Archbishop of Port of Spain says vaccinated or not everyone is welcomed at church

Posted on December 8, 2021 by admin
Archbishop of Port of Spain, Jason Gordon

Archbishop of Port of Spain, Jason Gordon says he is not in support of mandatory vaccination.

Archbishop Gordon also denies ruling that unvaccinated persons cannot go to church.

The issue stems from an excerpt from his homily last Sunday.

But speaking on The Afternoon Drive program on i95.5fm yesterday, Archbishop Gordon elaborated on the comment, saying persons are being indiscipline in their behavior.

He said that is what is responsible for the continued rise in COVID cases.

Further, Archbishop Gordon said while he has encouraged persons to get the jab, anyone could come to church, vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Additionally, he said when persons mingle with others, not knowing their status; they are being selfish in their behaviour.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *