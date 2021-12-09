Farley Augustine, will this morning take the Oath of Office as Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly

Farley Augustine, will take the Oath of Office as Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly today.

The 36-year-old is among 15 newly elected Assemblymen who will take their Oaths of Office this morning.

The Swearing In Ceremony takes place at the Magdalina Grand from 11 o’clock.

President Paula-Mae Weekes, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and Chief Justice Ivor Archie will be present.