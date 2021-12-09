Recounts in THA poll completed with no change

Meanwhile the official recounts in the Tobago House of Assembly poll are completed with no change to the outcome.
Via a statement yesterday, the Elections and Boundaries Commission says there is no change in the results.
The EBC says, the PDP candidate in the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant, Sonny Craig’s vote, increased by 1, extending his lead to 3 votes against his opponent Ancil Dennis.
In the electoral district of Darrel Spring/Whim, the EBC says, there was no change to the votes received for either candidate at the close of poll.
The commission notes that Darrel Spring/Whim was the only electoral district captured by the PNM.
The Progressive Democratic Patriots won the Tobago House of Assembly elections on Monday taking 14 of the 15 electoral districts.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error