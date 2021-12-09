Recounts in THA poll completed with no change

Meanwhile the official recounts in the Tobago House of Assembly poll are completed with no change to the outcome.

Via a statement yesterday, the Elections and Boundaries Commission says there is no change in the results.

The EBC says, the PDP candidate in the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant, Sonny Craig’s vote, increased by 1, extending his lead to 3 votes against his opponent Ancil Dennis.

In the electoral district of Darrel Spring/Whim, the EBC says, there was no change to the votes received for either candidate at the close of poll.

The commission notes that Darrel Spring/Whim was the only electoral district captured by the PNM.

The Progressive Democratic Patriots won the Tobago House of Assembly elections on Monday taking 14 of the 15 electoral districts.