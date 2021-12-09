Police arrest man attempting to throw items over the walls of the Port of Spain prison

A man caught attempting to throw items over the walls of the Port of Spain prison is arrested.

A statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service says at around 7am yesterday an individual was observed attempting to throw a package over the rear wall of the prison on Pembroke Street.

The Prison Service says officers of the Emergency Response Unit at the Port of Spain prison were conducting a surveillance exercise when the individual was observed.

The rapid response by officers resulted in the individual being detained.

The package was confiscated and officers of the central police station were notified.

The statement says when the suspect was searched, a package containing 141 grams of plant-like material, 10 packets of cigarettes and 1 gold smartphone were discovered on his person.

The individual, said to be an ex-inmate, was escorted to the Central Police Station where he is assisting police with enquiries.

Commissioner of Prisons, Mr. Dennis Pulchan is reminding all that it is an offense punishable by law to traffic items into the nation’s prisons or attempt to.

The Commissioner says as such, persons are advised to cease and desist from doing so.

Mr. Pulchan says the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service continues to uphold its mandate of maintenance of safety and security within the nation’s prisons.