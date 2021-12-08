Government accused of interference in reappointment of UWI Chancellor, the Ministry of Education responds

Government Senator Allison West

The Opposition, United National Congress believes there is mischief afoot in the reappointment of the Chancellor of the University of the West Indies.

The accusations were leveled during question and answer session in the Senate yesterday.

Government Senator Allison West was responding for her colleague, Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, to questions from Senator Wade Mark.

Senator West explained why Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles was not appointed to the post of University Principal.

Professor Brian Copeland was given 1 more year on his contract even as he is of retirement age.

Senator West said his stewardship over the years proved positive hence the reappointment.

However Senator Mark was not convinced.

He accused government of interference.

Further Mr. Mark contended that someone deliberately stopped the interviews.

Senator West further explained that this reappointment was not unusual.

In addition she denounced claims of a plot against the Vice Chancellor.

The decision to extend the tenure of Professor Brian Copeland was made at the annual meeting of the University Council on April 30th, which was chaired by Chancellor Robert Bermudez, and held virtually for the second consecutive year.