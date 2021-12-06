A call for Minister Hinds to resign

Naparima MP Rodney Charles

A call from the Opposition, United National Congress for the resignation of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

The party says he has failed to protect the nations prison officers.

In recent weeks, 2 officers were killed and there is word of 11 more to be murdered before Christmas.

At the party’s weekly media conference yesterday Naparima MP Rodney Charles said the Minister must go.

The opposition member said the National Security Minister has failed.

Newscenter 5 reached out to Minister Hinds for a comment but got no response.