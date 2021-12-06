26 COVID related deaths and 601 new infections

There have been 26 additional COVID related deaths taking the country’s tally to 2,262.

The Ministry of Health says the deceased are 11 elderly men, 6 elderly women, 3 middle-aged men and 6 middle-aged women.

It says 601 new infections were also recorded.

The Ministry says the new cases are from samples taken during the period December 2nd to the 4th.

The active caseload in the country now stands at 12, 230.

And a tongue lashing from Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon who says it is the indiscipline of citizens that has brought on this current wave of COVID-19 infections.

This as he calls on the nation to “grow up”.

In recent days new cases and deaths in Trinidad have been escalating.

Yesterday Tobago reported 1 new death and 30 new cases.

An angry archbishop yesterday called on citizens to do better.

Delivering the homily at the Living Water Mass this morning the cleric likened the behaviour to that of a spoilt child.

The mass was broadcasted live on i95.5fm.