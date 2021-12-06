TTPS warns voters anyone found breaching the Public Health Regulations will be prosecuted

The TTPS is reminding voters the election is being held against the background of the existing COVID-19 pandemic with surging numbers of new infections and deaths.

It says it is also being held under existing public health regulations based on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TTPS says police officers will play an active role in preserving law and order at the various polling stations throughout Tobago by enforcing the laws especially the existing public health regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is asking voters to act responsibly and wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing in the lines leading to, and within, the various polling stations.

The TTPS say it is also aware than many persons have been issued with quarantine orders by officials of the Ministry of Health to self-quarantine during the elections and may wish to disregard these directives and visit polling stations in order to cast their votes.

It is advising those in to refrain from visiting any polling station to cast their vote.

The TTPS says anyone found breaching the public health regulations would be prosecuted.

The TTPS ensures a safe and secure environment for today’s voting process.