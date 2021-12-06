EBC cancels plans for pilot project for Parallel Data Collection

The Elections and Boundaries Commission cancels plans for a pilot project for Parallel Data Collection at polling stations.

A release from the EBC says this follows a meeting on Saturday with representatives of the media and political parties contesting todays Tobago House of Assembly elections.

The pilot project was to be trialed in the specified electoral districts of Scarborough/Mt. Grace And Mt. St. George/Goodwood today.

The commission says it listened to all relevant parties and decided to defer for future elections after there is an opportunity for further consultation.

It says the Progressive Democratic Patriots declined the invitation to attend the demonstration and maintained their objection to this initiative.

The EBC says in light of this objection and as it remains a committed partner to the democratic process, the commission decided to defer the introduction of this initiative.

It says as the EBC prepares for the upcoming local government elections in 2022, it will take the opportunity to meet with all stakeholders to discuss the advantages of this initiative.